|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Aug 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|29 Dec 2023
|24 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 29th day of December 2023 at 11:00 A.M and ended at 3:30 P.M, held at the registered office of the company i.e., 4th Floor, Asarfi Hospital, Baramuri, Bishunpur Polytechnic, Dhanbad 828130 inter alia considered and approved.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.