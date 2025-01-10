iifl-logo-icon 1
Ascensive Educare Ltd Balance Sheet

123.2
(11.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.13

3.21

3.21

2.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0.08

0.08

Reserves

7.22

3.87

2.77

0.57

Net Worth

12.35

7.08

6.06

2.99

Minority Interest

Debt

2.47

3.65

4.07

5.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.82

10.73

10.13

8.58

Fixed Assets

0.98

0.82

1.01

1.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.14

0.1

0.07

Networking Capital

12.19

9.09

7.76

5.78

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

16.37

15.24

11.23

4.94

Debtor Days

179.64

Other Current Assets

2.71

2.21

4.43

4.64

Sundry Creditors

-2.93

-2.63

-0.74

-2.69

Creditor Days

97.82

Other Current Liabilities

-3.96

-5.73

-7.16

-1.11

Cash

1.5

0.68

1.26

1.64

Total Assets

14.83

10.73

10.13

8.58

