Ascensive Educare Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.13
3.21
3.21
2.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0.08
0.08
Reserves
7.22
3.87
2.77
0.57
Net Worth
12.35
7.08
6.06
2.99
Minority Interest
Debt
2.47
3.65
4.07
5.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.82
10.73
10.13
8.58
Fixed Assets
0.98
0.82
1.01
1.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.14
0.1
0.07
Networking Capital
12.19
9.09
7.76
5.78
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
16.37
15.24
11.23
4.94
Debtor Days
179.64
Other Current Assets
2.71
2.21
4.43
4.64
Sundry Creditors
-2.93
-2.63
-0.74
-2.69
Creditor Days
97.82
Other Current Liabilities
-3.96
-5.73
-7.16
-1.11
Cash
1.5
0.68
1.26
1.64
Total Assets
14.83
10.73
10.13
8.58
