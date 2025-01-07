Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.03
9.54
9.08
yoy growth (%)
5.19
5.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.79
-2.48
As % of sales
10.12
18.84
27.39
Other costs
-7.59
-6.19
-5.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.62
64.9
60.8
Operating profit
1.43
1.55
1.07
OPM
14.24
16.24
11.8
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.29
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.76
-0.72
-0.59
Other income
0.23
0.07
0.1
Profit before tax
0.59
0.59
0.38
Taxes
-0.15
-0.16
-0.1
Tax rate
-26.31
-27.15
-26.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.44
0.43
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.44
0.43
0.28
yoy growth (%)
1.31
54.84
NPM
4.38
4.55
3.09
