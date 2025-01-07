iifl-logo-icon 1
Ascensive Educare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

116.4
(2.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.03

9.54

9.08

yoy growth (%)

5.19

5.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.79

-2.48

As % of sales

10.12

18.84

27.39

Other costs

-7.59

-6.19

-5.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.62

64.9

60.8

Operating profit

1.43

1.55

1.07

OPM

14.24

16.24

11.8

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.29

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.76

-0.72

-0.59

Other income

0.23

0.07

0.1

Profit before tax

0.59

0.59

0.38

Taxes

-0.15

-0.16

-0.1

Tax rate

-26.31

-27.15

-26.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

0.43

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

0.43

0.28

yoy growth (%)

1.31

54.84

NPM

4.38

4.55

3.09

