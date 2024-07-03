Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹120
Prev. Close₹102.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.81
Day's High₹120
Day's Low₹103.5
52 Week's High₹146.7
52 Week's Low₹41.53
Book Value₹27.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.37
P/E31.7
EPS3.23
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.13
3.21
3.21
2.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0.08
0.08
Reserves
7.22
3.87
2.77
0.57
Net Worth
12.35
7.08
6.06
2.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.03
9.54
9.08
yoy growth (%)
5.19
5.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.79
-2.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.59
0.59
0.38
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.29
-0.19
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.16
-0.1
Working capital
0.16
1.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.19
5.07
Op profit growth
-7.74
44.57
EBIT growth
2.71
35.13
Net profit growth
1.31
54.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Sayani Chatterjee
Whole-time Director
Abhijit Chatterjee
Independent Director
Tanmaya Das
Independent Director
Priyadarshini Dey
Independent Director
Soumya Ranjan Sahoo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratima Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ascensive Educare Ltd
Summary
Ascensive Educare Limited was incorporated as Ascensive Educare Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ascensive Educare Limited vide Special Resolution dated April 16, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal on May 04, 2020. The Company was established with an aspiration of making India the skill-capital of the world and becoming a major stakeholder in the SKILL INDIA Mission set by the Honble Prime Minister. The Company is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Partner Company. Ascensive Educare Ltd has different wings likely : Central & State Government funded programs; Soft Skills & Personality Development Programs; Management Programs, Entrepreneurship Development Programs, RPL and CSR Programs.The Company is engaged in the business of training and skill development offering vocational training, and educational consulting in collaboration with Central Government, State Governments and various Industries and Industry Associations. The Company has been core to delivering high-quality training interventions that range from conducting training workshops to placement. Its course curriculum is NSFQ compliant and experienced trainers, including the ones c
Read More
The Ascensive Educare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ascensive Educare Ltd is ₹46.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ascensive Educare Ltd is 31.7 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ascensive Educare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ascensive Educare Ltd is ₹41.53 and ₹146.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ascensive Educare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.36%, 1 Year at 132.73%, 6 Month at 43.80%, 3 Month at 5.79% and 1 Month at -0.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.