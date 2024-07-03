Summary

Ascensive Educare Limited was incorporated as Ascensive Educare Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ascensive Educare Limited vide Special Resolution dated April 16, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal on May 04, 2020. The Company was established with an aspiration of making India the skill-capital of the world and becoming a major stakeholder in the SKILL INDIA Mission set by the Honble Prime Minister. The Company is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Partner Company. Ascensive Educare Ltd has different wings likely : Central & State Government funded programs; Soft Skills & Personality Development Programs; Management Programs, Entrepreneurship Development Programs, RPL and CSR Programs.The Company is engaged in the business of training and skill development offering vocational training, and educational consulting in collaboration with Central Government, State Governments and various Industries and Industry Associations. The Company has been core to delivering high-quality training interventions that range from conducting training workshops to placement. Its course curriculum is NSFQ compliant and experienced trainers, including the ones c

