Ascensive Educare Ltd Share Price

113.5
(10.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120
  • Day's High120
  • 52 Wk High146.7
  • Prev. Close102.4
  • Day's Low103.5
  • 52 Wk Low 41.53
  • Turnover (lac)6.81
  • P/E31.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.67
  • EPS3.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.37
  • Div. Yield0
Ascensive Educare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

120

Prev. Close

102.4

Turnover(Lac.)

6.81

Day's High

120

Day's Low

103.5

52 Week's High

146.7

52 Week's Low

41.53

Book Value

27.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.37

P/E

31.7

EPS

3.23

Divi. Yield

0

Ascensive Educare Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ascensive Educare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ascensive Educare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.23%

Non-Promoter- 47.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ascensive Educare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.13

3.21

3.21

2.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0.08

0.08

Reserves

7.22

3.87

2.77

0.57

Net Worth

12.35

7.08

6.06

2.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.03

9.54

9.08

yoy growth (%)

5.19

5.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.79

-2.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.59

0.59

0.38

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.29

-0.19

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.16

-0.1

Working capital

0.16

1.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.19

5.07

Op profit growth

-7.74

44.57

EBIT growth

2.71

35.13

Net profit growth

1.31

54.84

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Ascensive Educare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ascensive Educare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Sayani Chatterjee

Whole-time Director

Abhijit Chatterjee

Independent Director

Tanmaya Das

Independent Director

Priyadarshini Dey

Independent Director

Soumya Ranjan Sahoo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratima Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ascensive Educare Ltd

Summary

Ascensive Educare Limited was incorporated as Ascensive Educare Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ascensive Educare Limited vide Special Resolution dated April 16, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal on May 04, 2020. The Company was established with an aspiration of making India the skill-capital of the world and becoming a major stakeholder in the SKILL INDIA Mission set by the Honble Prime Minister. The Company is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Partner Company. Ascensive Educare Ltd has different wings likely : Central & State Government funded programs; Soft Skills & Personality Development Programs; Management Programs, Entrepreneurship Development Programs, RPL and CSR Programs.The Company is engaged in the business of training and skill development offering vocational training, and educational consulting in collaboration with Central Government, State Governments and various Industries and Industry Associations. The Company has been core to delivering high-quality training interventions that range from conducting training workshops to placement. Its course curriculum is NSFQ compliant and experienced trainers, including the ones c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ascensive Educare Ltd share price today?

The Ascensive Educare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ascensive Educare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ascensive Educare Ltd is ₹46.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ascensive Educare Ltd is 31.7 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ascensive Educare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ascensive Educare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ascensive Educare Ltd is ₹41.53 and ₹146.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ascensive Educare Ltd?

Ascensive Educare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.36%, 1 Year at 132.73%, 6 Month at 43.80%, 3 Month at 5.79% and 1 Month at -0.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ascensive Educare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ascensive Educare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.76 %

