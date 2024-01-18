|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Dec 2024
|4 Jan 2025
|10 Jan 2025
|Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved The Split/Sub-Division Of Equity Share Of The Company Approved the period of closure of the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the company from Saturday, January 4, 2025 to Friday, January 10, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting.
|BookCloser
|3 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
