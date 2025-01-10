Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved The Split/Sub-Division Of Equity Share Of The Company 1. Considered and approved the split/sub-division of equity share of the company of Rs. 10/- per share to 10 equity shares of Rs 1/- per share, subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Details of split/sub-division of shares in terms of as required as per regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 (SEBI Circular) is attached as Annexure- 2. Subject to the approval of the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities, the Board has considered and approved the alteration of Capital Clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company to include the aforementioned change. 3. Considered and approved that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday, 10th January, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) at its Corporate Office at BF -32, 2nd Floor, Sector -1 Salt Lake City Bidhannagar, Kolkata- 700064, West Bengal, India. 4. Considered and approved, Friday December 13th, 2024 as the Cut-off date for ascertaining the list of Shareholders to whom notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) shall be sent. 5. Considered and approved the period of closure of the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the company from Saturday, January 4, 2025 to Friday, January 10, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 6. Considered and approved Friday January 3, 2025 as the cut-off date (record date) for determination of shareholders eligible for e-voting and to attend Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The period of e-voting will commence on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m 7. Appointed Ms. Aanal Mehta of M/s Aanal Mehta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (Member No. A61893/ COP:23096) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting and poll voting in a fair and transparent manner at ensuing extraordinary general meeting of the Company. 8. The Board has appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized e-votings agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting will be provided by NSDL. 9. Approved the Draft Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Extra ordinary General Meeting of Members of Ascensive Educare Limited held on Friday, 10 January , 2025 at Corporate Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)