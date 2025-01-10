iifl-logo-icon 1
Ascensive Educare Ltd EGM

113.9
(-3.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ascensive Educa. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Dec 202410 Jan 2025
Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved The Split/Sub-Division Of Equity Share Of The Company 1. Considered and approved the split/sub-division of equity share of the company of Rs. 10/- per share to 10 equity shares of Rs 1/- per share, subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Details of split/sub-division of shares in terms of as required as per regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 (SEBI Circular) is attached as Annexure- 2. Subject to the approval of the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities, the Board has considered and approved the alteration of Capital Clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company to include the aforementioned change. 3. Considered and approved that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday, 10th January, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) at its Corporate Office at BF -32, 2nd Floor, Sector -1 Salt Lake City Bidhannagar, Kolkata- 700064, West Bengal, India. 4. Considered and approved, Friday December 13th, 2024 as the Cut-off date for ascertaining the list of Shareholders to whom notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) shall be sent. 5. Considered and approved the period of closure of the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the company from Saturday, January 4, 2025 to Friday, January 10, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 6. Considered and approved Friday January 3, 2025 as the cut-off date (record date) for determination of shareholders eligible for e-voting and to attend Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The period of e-voting will commence on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m 7. Appointed Ms. Aanal Mehta of M/s Aanal Mehta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (Member No. A61893/ COP:23096) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting and poll voting in a fair and transparent manner at ensuing extraordinary general meeting of the Company. 8. The Board has appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized e-votings agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting will be provided by NSDL. 9. Approved the Draft Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Extra ordinary General Meeting of Members of Ascensive Educare Limited held on Friday, 10 January , 2025 at Corporate Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)
EGM27 Dec 202320 Jan 2024
Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company, inter alia has considered and approved the alteration of the object clause of MoA of the company and other related matters mentioned in the file attached Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 20th January, 2024 at 10 AM at the corporate office of the company situated at BF 32, 2nd Floor, Salt Lake Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata West Bengal 700064 and the notice along with the explanatory statement has been attached herewith. Please find attached herewith intimation of the Book Closure for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company. ASCENSIVE EDUCARE LJMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023) PLEASE FIND ATTACHED THE SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE VOTING PROCESS WITH REGARDS TO EGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 20TH JANUARY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)

