|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|Ascensive Educare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and recommend Split/ sub- division of Equity shares of the company 2. To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company and Articles of Association if any. 3. To fix date time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof. 4. To consider and appoint as Scrutinizer to conduct the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting in a fair and transparent manner. Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved The Split/Sub-Division Of Equity Share Of The Company 1. Considered and approved the split/sub-division of equity share of the company of Rs. 10/- per share to 10 equity shares of Rs 1/- per share, subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Details of split/sub-division of shares in terms of as required as per regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 (SEBI Circular) is attached as Annexure- 2. Subject to the approval of the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities, the Board has considered and approved the alteration of Capital Clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company to include the aforementioned change. 3. Considered and approved that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday, 10th January, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) at its Corporate Office at BF -32, 2nd Floor, Sector -1 Salt Lake City Bidhannagar, Kolkata- 700064, West Bengal, India. 4. Considered and approved, Friday December 13th, 2024 as the Cut-off date for ascertaining the list of Shareholders to whom notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) shall be sent. 5. Considered and approved the period of closure of the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the company from Saturday, January 4, 2025 to Friday, January 10, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 6. Considered and approved Friday January 3, 2025 as the cut-off date (record date) for determination of shareholders eligible for e-voting and to attend Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The period of e-voting will commence on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m 7. Appointed Ms. Aanal Mehta of M/s Aanal Mehta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (Member No. A61893/ COP:23096) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting and poll voting in a fair and transparent manner at ensuing extraordinary general meeting of the Company. 8. The Board has appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized e-votings agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting will be provided by NSDL. 9. Approved the Draft Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Ascensive Educare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES AGAINST CONVERSION OF FULLY CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Disclosures Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Ascensive Educare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Board of Directors have appointed the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 inter alia has: 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Tanmoy Shankar Bhattacharyea as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from today i.e. February 27th, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the Reconstitution of all the Committees of the Company
