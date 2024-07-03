Ascensive Educare Ltd Summary

Ascensive Educare Limited was incorporated as Ascensive Educare Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ascensive Educare Limited vide Special Resolution dated April 16, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal on May 04, 2020. The Company was established with an aspiration of making India the skill-capital of the world and becoming a major stakeholder in the SKILL INDIA Mission set by the Honble Prime Minister. The Company is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Partner Company. Ascensive Educare Ltd has different wings likely : Central & State Government funded programs; Soft Skills & Personality Development Programs; Management Programs, Entrepreneurship Development Programs, RPL and CSR Programs.The Company is engaged in the business of training and skill development offering vocational training, and educational consulting in collaboration with Central Government, State Governments and various Industries and Industry Associations. The Company has been core to delivering high-quality training interventions that range from conducting training workshops to placement. Its course curriculum is NSFQ compliant and experienced trainers, including the ones certified by the Sector Skills Council, take care of all the training programs. The Company is an accredited NSDC training partner provider and offers nationally recognized qualifications and skill-sets that comply with industry standards. The Company provides the platform for the skill developments at grass root level to skilled and re-skilled the workforce of India so that they can rightfully participate in this phase of growth of the nation. The Company has trained more than 50,000 trainees under various Hardware and Networking and Management Programs in Kolkata and placed the majority of them in the relevant sectors for which they were skilled. Apart from providing national vocational qualifications, the Company deliver short courses, skill-sets, and workshops to professionals and businesses as well. The Company maintained a good ratio of training centers in urban and rural areas. Apart from providing national vocational qualifications, the Company deliver short courses, skill-sets, and workshops to professionals and businesses.In 2014, the Company empanelled with State Govt. Departments and NSDC as a Skill Training Provider. The Company further empanelled TP in Indias first ever Skill Certification Scheme known as STAR (National Skill Certification & Monetary Reward Scheme) . In 2015, the Company became Funded Partner of NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) and touched Rs. 300 lakhs milestone in terms of revenue.In 2016, the Company expanded over North Eastern States like Assam & Mizoram.In 2017, the Company expanded more in Southern part of India and Western part of India . In 2018, the Company expanded across 8 States in India and achieved revenue from operations of more than Rs. 500 Lakhs. In 2019, the Company established two Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras in Tripura & Meghalaya and expanded in other states in Northeast and other parts of India including J&K, became operational in 14 states & UT across PAN India.The Company made a public issue of 8,68,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 2.26 Crore in January, 2022.