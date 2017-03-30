Aseem Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
10.58
10.58
10.58
10.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.07
4.67
14.43
13.2
Net Worth
2.51
15.25
25.01
23.78
Minority Interest
Debt
44.38
39.32
35.6
29.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
46.89
54.57
60.61
53.43
Fixed Assets
2.19
2.64
2.9
2.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.03
0.09
0.07
Networking Capital
43.04
50.93
54.75
48.05
Inventories
17.45
26.39
23.49
11.85
Inventory Days
33.78
41.09
23.2
12.55
Sundry Debtors
132.56
45.32
44.37
63.86
Debtor Days
256.64
70.57
43.82
67.64
Other Current Assets
6.89
6.81
6.3
6.49
Sundry Creditors
-106.39
-23.81
-15.71
-29.81
Creditor Days
205.97
37.07
15.51
31.57
Other Current Liabilities
-7.47
-3.78
-3.7
-4.34
Cash
1.62
0.97
2.86
2.53
Total Assets
46.88
54.58
60.61
53.42
