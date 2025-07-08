iifl-logo
Aseem Global Ltd Share Price Live

2.7
(0.37%)
Mar 30, 2017|11:15:00 AM

  • Open2.56
  • Day's High2.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.69
  • Day's Low2.56
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aseem Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.56

Prev. Close

2.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.7

Day's Low

2.56

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aseem Global Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aseem Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aseem Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:36 PM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.52%

Non-Promoter- 47.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aseem Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

10.58

10.58

10.58

10.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.07

4.67

14.43

13.2

Net Worth

2.51

15.25

25.01

23.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

188.52

234.39

369.5

344.58

yoy growth (%)

-19.56

-36.56

7.23

32.03

Raw materials

-194.18

-232.9

-355.36

-334.09

As % of sales

102.99

99.36

96.17

96.95

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.63

-1.81

-1.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-12.72

-9.8

2.17

2.09

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.24

-0.51

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.05

-0.82

-0.64

Working capital

-7.22

-5.79

7.07

1.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.56

-36.56

7.23

32.03

Op profit growth

116.62

-170.58

66.72

618.69

EBIT growth

66.86

-176.25

31.84

731.89

Net profit growth

29.31

-829.49

-1.21

71.81

No Record Found

Aseem Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aseem Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Motia Sharma

Whole-time Director

Ram Dhiraj

Non Executive Director

Kshitij Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Vipin Kumar

Managing Director & CFO

Narender Kumar

Registered Office

5476 South Basti Harpool Singh,

Sadar Thana Road Sadar Bazar,

New Delhi - 110006

Tel: 91-11-23615505

Website: -

Email: admin@aseemglobal.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Aseem Global Ltd. was registered on 30th June 1983. The Company is engaged into trading and manufacturing of Non-ferrous metals like copper, zinc, nickel and tin. It commenced commercial production an...
Read More

Reports by Aseem Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aseem Global Ltd share price today?

The Aseem Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aseem Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aseem Global Ltd is ₹2.86 Cr. as of 30 Mar ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aseem Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aseem Global Ltd is 0 and 1.14 as of 30 Mar ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aseem Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aseem Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aseem Global Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Mar ‘17

What is the CAGR of Aseem Global Ltd?

Aseem Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.56%, 3 Years at -27.41%, 1 Year at -6.90%, 6 Month at -9.09%, 3 Month at -2.88% and 1 Month at -19.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aseem Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aseem Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.48 %

