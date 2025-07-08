SectorTrading
Open₹2.56
Prev. Close₹2.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.7
Day's Low₹2.56
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
10.58
10.58
10.58
10.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.07
4.67
14.43
13.2
Net Worth
2.51
15.25
25.01
23.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
188.52
234.39
369.5
344.58
yoy growth (%)
-19.56
-36.56
7.23
32.03
Raw materials
-194.18
-232.9
-355.36
-334.09
As % of sales
102.99
99.36
96.17
96.95
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.63
-1.81
-1.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-12.72
-9.8
2.17
2.09
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.24
-0.51
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.05
-0.82
-0.64
Working capital
-7.22
-5.79
7.07
1.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.56
-36.56
7.23
32.03
Op profit growth
116.62
-170.58
66.72
618.69
EBIT growth
66.86
-176.25
31.84
731.89
Net profit growth
29.31
-829.49
-1.21
71.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Motia Sharma
Whole-time Director
Ram Dhiraj
Non Executive Director
Kshitij Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Vipin Kumar
Managing Director & CFO
Narender Kumar
5476 South Basti Harpool Singh,
Sadar Thana Road Sadar Bazar,
New Delhi - 110006
Tel: 91-11-23615505
Website: -
Email: admin@aseemglobal.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Aseem Global Ltd. was registered on 30th June 1983. The Company is engaged into trading and manufacturing of Non-ferrous metals like copper, zinc, nickel and tin. It commenced commercial production an...
Reports by Aseem Global Ltd
