Aseem Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-12.72
-9.8
2.17
2.09
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.24
-0.51
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.05
-0.82
-0.64
Working capital
-7.22
-5.79
7.07
1.48
Other operating items
Operating
-20.19
-15.88
7.9
2.69
Capital expenditure
-0.42
0.01
0.66
1.94
Free cash flow
-20.61
-15.87
8.56
4.63
Equity raised
9.34
28.95
26.39
23.9
Investing
0
0
0
0.01
Financing
25.6
24.56
24.23
20.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0.12
0.12
Net in cash
14.32
37.63
59.31
49.21
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.