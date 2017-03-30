iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aseem Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.7
(0.37%)
Mar 30, 2017|11:15:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aseem Global Ltd

Aseem Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-12.72

-9.8

2.17

2.09

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.24

-0.51

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.05

-0.82

-0.64

Working capital

-7.22

-5.79

7.07

1.48

Other operating items

Operating

-20.19

-15.88

7.9

2.69

Capital expenditure

-0.42

0.01

0.66

1.94

Free cash flow

-20.61

-15.87

8.56

4.63

Equity raised

9.34

28.95

26.39

23.9

Investing

0

0

0

0.01

Financing

25.6

24.56

24.23

20.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0.12

0.12

Net in cash

14.32

37.63

59.31

49.21

Aseem Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aseem Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.