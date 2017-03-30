Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
188.52
234.39
369.5
344.58
yoy growth (%)
-19.56
-36.56
7.23
32.03
Raw materials
-194.18
-232.9
-355.36
-334.09
As % of sales
102.99
99.36
96.17
96.95
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.63
-1.81
-1.21
As % of sales
0.12
0.27
0.49
0.35
Other costs
-4.18
-5.51
-5.72
-5.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.21
2.35
1.55
1.54
Operating profit
-10.07
-4.65
6.59
3.95
OPM
-5.34
-1.98
1.78
1.14
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.24
-0.51
-0.22
Interest expense
-4.63
-4.95
-4.17
-2.72
Other income
2.22
0.05
0.28
1.09
Profit before tax
-12.72
-9.8
2.17
2.09
Taxes
-0.01
-0.05
-0.82
-0.64
Tax rate
0.13
0.53
-37.98
-30.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.74
-9.85
1.35
1.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.08
Net profit
-12.74
-9.85
1.35
1.36
yoy growth (%)
29.31
-829.49
-1.21
71.81
NPM
-6.75
-4.2
0.36
0.39
