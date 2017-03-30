iifl-logo
Aseem Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.7
(0.37%)
Mar 30, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

188.52

234.39

369.5

344.58

yoy growth (%)

-19.56

-36.56

7.23

32.03

Raw materials

-194.18

-232.9

-355.36

-334.09

As % of sales

102.99

99.36

96.17

96.95

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.63

-1.81

-1.21

As % of sales

0.12

0.27

0.49

0.35

Other costs

-4.18

-5.51

-5.72

-5.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.21

2.35

1.55

1.54

Operating profit

-10.07

-4.65

6.59

3.95

OPM

-5.34

-1.98

1.78

1.14

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.24

-0.51

-0.22

Interest expense

-4.63

-4.95

-4.17

-2.72

Other income

2.22

0.05

0.28

1.09

Profit before tax

-12.72

-9.8

2.17

2.09

Taxes

-0.01

-0.05

-0.82

-0.64

Tax rate

0.13

0.53

-37.98

-30.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.74

-9.85

1.35

1.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.08

Net profit

-12.74

-9.85

1.35

1.36

yoy growth (%)

29.31

-829.49

-1.21

71.81

NPM

-6.75

-4.2

0.36

0.39

