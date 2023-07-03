Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 10th May, 2023 inter alia, has transacted and approved the matter as attached The proposal for split/sub-division of Companys 1(One) equity share of face value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each into 10(Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One Only) each; The Company has Fixed Tuesday July 18th, 2023 as the Record Date for the Purpose of Split/Sub-Division of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs.1/- each. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (542579) RECORD DATE 18.07.2023 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/07/2023 DR-573/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE05FR01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/07/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.07.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230706-27 dated July 06, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (542579) New ISIN No. INE05FR01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the cCmpany shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-07-2023 (DR-573/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.07.2023)