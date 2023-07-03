iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd Split

8.68
(0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Ashapuri Gold CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split10 May 202318 Jul 202318 Jul 2023101
Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 10th May, 2023 inter alia, has transacted and approved the matter as attached The proposal for split/sub-division of Companys 1(One) equity share of face value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each into 10(Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One Only) each; The Company has Fixed Tuesday July 18th, 2023 as the Record Date for the Purpose of Split/Sub-Division of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs.1/- each. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (542579) RECORD DATE 18.07.2023 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/07/2023 DR-573/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE05FR01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/07/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.07.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230706-27 dated July 06, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (542579) New ISIN No. INE05FR01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the cCmpany shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-07-2023 (DR-573/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.07.2023)

Ashapuri Gold: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.