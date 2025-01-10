Ashika Credit Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.88
11.88
11.88
11.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.2
45.48
39.58
36.05
Net Worth
68.08
57.36
51.46
47.93
Minority Interest
Debt
25.12
0.03
9.77
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.42
0
0.06
0
Total Liabilities
93.62
57.39
61.29
47.93
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.31
0.17
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
93.77
37.11
43.48
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.3
0.53
1.92
Networking Capital
-1.1
15.05
0.52
2.88
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.28
16.71
1.61
3.58
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.38
-1.66
-1.09
-0.7
Cash
0.56
0.4
0.43
2.54
Total Assets
93.61
53.17
45.13
7.51
