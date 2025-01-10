iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashika Credit Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.88

11.88

11.88

11.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.2

45.48

39.58

36.05

Net Worth

68.08

57.36

51.46

47.93

Minority Interest

Debt

25.12

0.03

9.77

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.42

0

0.06

0

Total Liabilities

93.62

57.39

61.29

47.93

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.31

0.17

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

93.77

37.11

43.48

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.3

0.53

1.92

Networking Capital

-1.1

15.05

0.52

2.88

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.28

16.71

1.61

3.58

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.38

-1.66

-1.09

-0.7

Cash

0.56

0.4

0.43

2.54

Total Assets

93.61

53.17

45.13

7.51

