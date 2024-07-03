Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹862
Prev. Close₹821
Turnover(Lac.)₹76.83
Day's High₹862.05
Day's Low₹830
52 Week's High₹908
52 Week's Low₹48.01
Book Value₹114.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,153.66
P/E79.32
EPS10.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.88
11.88
11.88
11.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.2
45.48
39.58
36.05
Net Worth
68.08
57.36
51.46
47.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
2.32
-128.4
96.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Pawan Jain
Independent Director
Sagar Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Daulat Jain
Independent Director
Suparna Sengupta
Independent Director
Sonu Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anju Mundhra
Non Executive Director
Amit Jain
Independent Director
Mina Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashika Credit Capital Ltd
Summary
Ashika Credit Capital was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 8th March 1994 and was subsequently converted to Public Limited Company. The Company has been promoted by Pawan Jain and Daulat Jain, who have more than 5 years experience in the field of Issue Management, Project Consultancy, Investment Consultancy, Stock Broking etc.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Issue Management and all other issue related services viz., Capital Planning, Corporate restructuring, Mergers and Acquisitions, Loan Syndication, Consultancy for buy-back of shares and advisory services. The Company has identified two broad areas for its activity - Merchant Banking and Stock Broking through subsidiary companies. The Company has been authorised by SEBI to act as category I Merchant Banker, The Company has handled 53 Public/Rights Issue as Advisor to the issues. The Company is currently handling more than 6 assignments in Public Issue/takeover matters.The Company proposes to invest Rs. 160 lakhs into one of its subsidiary company M/s Ashika Stock Broking Limited to enable it to acquire membership of NSE and CSE. The Company also proposes to increase its services in respect of offering expert advice to entrepreneurs and technocrats in identifying commercially viable projects and preparation of project reports, capital structuring etc. At present, it is actively assisting Bharat Hydro Power Corporation in Assam for setting up of a 100 MW Power Project.In 2023, Company got its s
Read More
The Ashika Credit Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹855 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd is ₹2153.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd is 79.32 and 7.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashika Credit Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd is ₹48.01 and ₹908 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashika Credit Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.38%, 3 Years at 175.65%, 1 Year at 1340.86%, 6 Month at 901.22%, 3 Month at 101.84% and 1 Month at 7.60%.
