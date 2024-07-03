iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashika Credit Capital Ltd Share Price

855
(4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:25:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open862
  • Day's High862.05
  • 52 Wk High908
  • Prev. Close821
  • Day's Low830
  • 52 Wk Low 48.01
  • Turnover (lac)76.83
  • P/E79.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value114.93
  • EPS10.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,153.66
  • Div. Yield0
Ashika Credit Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

862

Prev. Close

821

Turnover(Lac.)

76.83

Day's High

862.05

Day's Low

830

52 Week's High

908

52 Week's Low

48.01

Book Value

114.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,153.66

P/E

79.32

EPS

10.35

Divi. Yield

0

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Nov-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.26%

Non-Promoter- 1.80%

Institutions: 1.80%

Non-Institutions: 37.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.88

11.88

11.88

11.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.2

45.48

39.58

36.05

Net Worth

68.08

57.36

51.46

47.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.84

2.32

-128.4

96.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashika Credit Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Pawan Jain

Independent Director

Sagar Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Daulat Jain

Independent Director

Suparna Sengupta

Independent Director

Sonu Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anju Mundhra

Non Executive Director

Amit Jain

Independent Director

Mina Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashika Credit Capital Ltd

Summary

Ashika Credit Capital was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 8th March 1994 and was subsequently converted to Public Limited Company. The Company has been promoted by Pawan Jain and Daulat Jain, who have more than 5 years experience in the field of Issue Management, Project Consultancy, Investment Consultancy, Stock Broking etc.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Issue Management and all other issue related services viz., Capital Planning, Corporate restructuring, Mergers and Acquisitions, Loan Syndication, Consultancy for buy-back of shares and advisory services. The Company has identified two broad areas for its activity - Merchant Banking and Stock Broking through subsidiary companies. The Company has been authorised by SEBI to act as category I Merchant Banker, The Company has handled 53 Public/Rights Issue as Advisor to the issues. The Company is currently handling more than 6 assignments in Public Issue/takeover matters.The Company proposes to invest Rs. 160 lakhs into one of its subsidiary company M/s Ashika Stock Broking Limited to enable it to acquire membership of NSE and CSE. The Company also proposes to increase its services in respect of offering expert advice to entrepreneurs and technocrats in identifying commercially viable projects and preparation of project reports, capital structuring etc. At present, it is actively assisting Bharat Hydro Power Corporation in Assam for setting up of a 100 MW Power Project.In 2023, Company got its s
Company FAQs

What is the Ashika Credit Capital Ltd share price today?

The Ashika Credit Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹855 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd is ₹2153.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd is 79.32 and 7.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashika Credit Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd is ₹48.01 and ₹908 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd?

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.38%, 3 Years at 175.65%, 1 Year at 1340.86%, 6 Month at 901.22%, 3 Month at 101.84% and 1 Month at 7.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.86 %
Institutions - 2.00 %
Public - 38.14 %

