Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and amendments thereof, we hereby enclose herewith copies of newspaper advertisements published by Ashika Credit Capital Limited (the Company) in Financial Express (English-All India edition)and Arthik Lipi (Bengali- Kolkata edition) today, i.e. Thursday, 4th July, 2024 in relation to the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Please find attached herewith the Notice convening the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ashika Credit Capital Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Saturday, 10th day of August, 2024 from 11.30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM)of Ashika Credit Capital Limited was held on Saturday, 10.08.2024 from 11:30 A.M. onwards through VC/OAVM. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the Summary of Proceedings of 31st AGM along-with Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report. The meeting concluded at 01:05 PM (including the time allowed for e-voting at EGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)