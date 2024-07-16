iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd AGM

885
(0.22%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ashika Credit CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Aug 20244 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and amendments thereof, we hereby enclose herewith copies of newspaper advertisements published by Ashika Credit Capital Limited (the Company) in Financial Express (English-All India edition)and Arthik Lipi (Bengali- Kolkata edition) today, i.e. Thursday, 4th July, 2024 in relation to the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Please find attached herewith the Notice convening the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ashika Credit Capital Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Saturday, 10th day of August, 2024 from 11.30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM)of Ashika Credit Capital Limited was held on Saturday, 10.08.2024 from 11:30 A.M. onwards through VC/OAVM. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the Summary of Proceedings of 31st AGM along-with Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report. The meeting concluded at 01:05 PM (including the time allowed for e-voting at EGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Ashika Credit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashika Credit Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.