Ashika Credit Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
2.32
-128.4
96.33
Other operating items
Operating
-2.84
2.32
-128.4
96.33
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.13
0
Free cash flow
-2.84
2.32
-128.53
96.33
Equity raised
75.63
70.45
65.59
50.38
Investing
43.48
0
-0.19
0
Financing
9.77
0
-61.18
97.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
126.04
72.77
-124.31
243.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.