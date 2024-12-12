EGM 30/08/2024 Please find enclosed herewith Book Closure dates for the purposes of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) onwards through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) This in in continuance to our earlier submissions dated 06.08.2024 wherein the Notice of EGM of the Members of Ashika Credit Capital limited scheduled to be held on 30.08.2024 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM was submitted to the Stock exchange. in the Notice of the EGM the Company has inadvertently closed its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of raising funds by preferential allotment and other matters from 23.08.2024 till 30.08.2024. (both days inclusive). Therefore, the submissions made to the Stock exchange earlier for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from 23.08.2024 till 30.08.2024 (both days inclusive stands withdrawn) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) In reference to our intimations dated 06.08.2024 and 08.08.2024, in context of withdrawal of date of closure of Register and Share Transfer Books of the Company, Corrigendum to the EGM Notice is hereby given to the Shareholders of the Company that page no. 8, point no. 7 to the Notes of the Notice of EGM dated 31.07.2024, shall stand withdrawn. Read less.. With reference to our intimations dated 06.08.2024 and 08.08.2024 in context of withdrawal of date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company, Corrigendum to the EGM Notice is hereby given to the Shareholders that pg. no. 8, point no. 7 to the Notes of Notice of EGM dated 31.07.2024 stands withdrawn. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the proceedings of the (01/2024-2025) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held today, i.e. Friday, 30.08.2024 at 11:30 a.m. onwards and concluded at 12:15 p.m. (including the time allowed for e-voting at EGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)