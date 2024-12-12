iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashika Credit Capital Ltd EGM

880.55
(-0.42%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Ashika Credit CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Nov 202412 Dec 2024
EGM 12/12/2024 Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the (03/2024-2025) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held today, i.e. Thursday, 12th December, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. onwards through VC/OAVM. The meeting concluded at 12.11 P.M. (including the time allowed for e-voting at EGM) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/12/2024)
EGM25 Sep 202417 Oct 2024
EGM 17/10/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice convening the (02/2024-2025) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited scheduled to be held on Thursday, 17th October, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. onwards. The Notice of EGM is also available on the website of the Company at www.ashikagroup.com (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the (02/2024-2025) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held today, i.e. Thursday, 17th day of October, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. onwards through VC/OAVM. The meeting concluded at 12:10 p.m. (including the time allowed for e-voting at EGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
EGM7 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
EGM 30/08/2024 Please find enclosed herewith Book Closure dates for the purposes of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) onwards through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) This in in continuance to our earlier submissions dated 06.08.2024 wherein the Notice of EGM of the Members of Ashika Credit Capital limited scheduled to be held on 30.08.2024 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM was submitted to the Stock exchange. in the Notice of the EGM the Company has inadvertently closed its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of raising funds by preferential allotment and other matters from 23.08.2024 till 30.08.2024. (both days inclusive). Therefore, the submissions made to the Stock exchange earlier for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from 23.08.2024 till 30.08.2024 (both days inclusive stands withdrawn) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) In reference to our intimations dated 06.08.2024 and 08.08.2024, in context of withdrawal of date of closure of Register and Share Transfer Books of the Company, Corrigendum to the EGM Notice is hereby given to the Shareholders of the Company that page no. 8, point no. 7 to the Notes of the Notice of EGM dated 31.07.2024, shall stand withdrawn. Read less.. With reference to our intimations dated 06.08.2024 and 08.08.2024 in context of withdrawal of date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company, Corrigendum to the EGM Notice is hereby given to the Shareholders that pg. no. 8, point no. 7 to the Notes of Notice of EGM dated 31.07.2024 stands withdrawn. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the proceedings of the (01/2024-2025) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held today, i.e. Friday, 30.08.2024 at 11:30 a.m. onwards and concluded at 12:15 p.m. (including the time allowed for e-voting at EGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

