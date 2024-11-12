Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Please be informed that the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of Ashika Credit Capital Limited has at its meeting held today, 26.12.2024, approved the allotment of 18,00,000 Equity Convertible warrants at a price of Rs. 609 per warrant (including premium of Rs. 599 as premium per warrant) on a preferential allotment basis to Non-promoters. The meeting of the Fund Raising Committee commenced at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:00 pm.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Ashika Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of Ashika Credit Capital Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12.11.2024 at the Registered Office of Company to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review report prepared in accordance with IND-AS Rules for quarter & half-year ending on 30.09.2024. 2. To evaluate and approve proposal for Fund raising 3. To discuss consider and approve Scheme of Amalgamation 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the announcement /declaration of the outcome of this meeting to the Stock Exchanges.

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

The Preferential Issue Committee of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 9th November, 2024 approved allotment of Equity Shares on conversion of 25,00,000 Equity Convertible Warrants into 25,00,000 Equity Shares at an Issue Price of 118/- (including a premium of 108/-) each, to persons belonging to the Promoter and Non-Promoter Category, on Preferential Basis, upon receipt of amount aggregating to 22,12,50,000/- (being 75% of the Issue Price per Warrant) at a rate of 118/- per Warrant from the Allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into Equity Shares in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 The meeting commenced at 03:45 p.m. and concluded at 4:15 p.m.

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Preferential Issue Committee Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held today that is, Saturday, 19th October, 2024 to approve the modification in Tenure/Terms of Convertible Warrants. The meeting commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 02.30 P.M. Read less..

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Ashika Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve increase in Authorized Share Capital of Company subject to the approval of members in ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company 2.To alter relevant clauses of Articles of Association of the Company as per Companies Act 2013 subject to the approval of members in ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company 3.To evaluate and approve the proposal for Fund raising through issue of Securities (Equity Shares and/or Convertible warrants) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and Companies Act 2013 and its Rules on preferential basis to Promoter & Non Promoters subject to approval of members in ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company 4.To approve the date time venue and Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for obtaining shareholders consent on necessary resolutions and matters. 5.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. As per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held today i.e. 17th September 2024. The meeting commenced at 3:30 PM and concluded at 9:40 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Ashika Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ashika Credit Capital Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 31st July 2024 at the registered office of the company: 1. To consider and approve Increase in authorized share capital of the Company; 2. To Evaluate and approve the proposal for Fund raising through issue of securities (Equity Shares and/or Equity Convertible warrants) in accordance with Chapter V SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 through preferential basis; 3. To approve the date time venue and Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ; 4. To discuss consider and approve the Scheme of Amalgamation if any. 5. Any other matter. Board of Directors of Ashika Credit Capital Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 31.07.2024, approved: 1) Adoption of the new set of MOA of the Company as per the Companies Act, 2013 in place of the existing MOA of the Company 2) Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company 3) Issuance of Equity shares on a Preferential Basis 4) Issuance of Equity Convertible Warrants on a Preferential Basis 5) Approved the Notice of ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting 6) Constituted a Preferential Issue Committee 7) Considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Yaduka Financial Services Limited (Transferor Company) with Ashika Credit Capital Limited (Transferee Company) Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 9 PM. Board at its meeting held on 31.07.2024- Approved issuance of 60,30,000 Convertible warrants, convertible into fully paid up equity shares of the Company at a face value of Rs. 10/- each on Preferential basis to promoters and Non-promoters, for consideration in cash, aggregating upto an amount of Rs. 71,15,40,000, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing general meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Ashika Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 20th day of July 2024 to: 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review report prepared in accordance with the IND-AS Rules for the quarter ending on 30th June 2024. 2. Discuss the proposal for fund raising of the Company 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further in continuation to our letter dated 24th June 2024 for closure of trading window purposes as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the announcement of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 to the Stock Exchanges. Board of Directors of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd at their meeting held today, 20.07.2024, has: 1) Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of Company for quarter ended 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report 2) Discussed the proposal to raise funds through issuance of securities 3) Authorised Executive Directors, CFO of Company to do the needful/appoint professionals depending upon the requirements in the aforesaid matter of issue of securities. Further, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of Company shall continue to remain closed from 20.07.2024 till 48 hours after conclusion of subsequent Board meeting to be held in due course to approve the above proposal of fund raising. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:15 P.M and concluded at 01:45 P.M. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 2 May 2024

Ashika Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company prepared in accordance with IND-AS Rules for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any on the Equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 22nd March 2024 for closure of trading window purposes as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 to the Stock Exchanges. Outcome of Board meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held on 13th May, 2024 Board of Directors has not recommended any Dividend for the F.y .2023-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereof, this is to inform you that Ashika credit Capital Limited (the Company) has not raised any money via public issue, Rights issue, Preferential issue, etc. during the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and so, the aforesaid Regulation is not applicable to the Company. Audit Committee of the Company has taken the same on record at its meeting held today, i.e. 13th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024