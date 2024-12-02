Ashoka Refineries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.67
-0.99
-1.44
Net Worth
2.73
2.73
2.41
1.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.88
2.88
2.56
2.11
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
1.92
1.42
1.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
-0.19
0.25
0.26
Networking Capital
2.43
0.92
0.86
0.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.63
1.07
0.69
0.24
Debtor Days
117.51
Other Current Assets
1.83
0.31
0.42
0.4
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.44
-0.25
-0.19
Creditor Days
93.03
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
0
-0.06
Cash
0.04
0.23
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
2.88
2.88
2.57
2.11
