Ashoka Refineries Ltd Balance Sheet

12.82
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashoka Refineries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.67

-0.99

-1.44

Net Worth

2.73

2.73

2.41

1.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.88

2.88

2.56

2.11

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

1.92

1.42

1.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

-0.19

0.25

0.26

Networking Capital

2.43

0.92

0.86

0.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.63

1.07

0.69

0.24

Debtor Days

117.51

Other Current Assets

1.83

0.31

0.42

0.4

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.44

-0.25

-0.19

Creditor Days

93.03

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.02

0

-0.06

Cash

0.04

0.23

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

2.88

2.88

2.57

2.11

Ashoka Refinerie : related Articles

No Record Found

