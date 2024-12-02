Ashoka Refineries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0.02
0.09
-0.09
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
-0.01
0.09
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.05
-0.01
0.09
-0.09
Equity raised
-3.02
-3.43
-4.55
-5.3
Investing
0.15
0.07
0.77
0
Financing
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.52
-3.08
-3.39
-5.1
No Record Found
