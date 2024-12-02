Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.74
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.66
0
0
0
As % of sales
88.97
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
4.7
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.14
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.23
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.01
-0.17
-0.07
-0.07
OPM
-1.92
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.13
0.08
0.06
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-2.86
-25.99
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.03
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.03
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-122.76
-1,291.52
-132.89
-89.46
NPM
1.09
0
0
0
