SectorTrading
Open₹12.82
Prev. Close₹12.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹12.82
Day's Low₹12.82
52 Week's High₹13.56
52 Week's Low₹4.54
Book Value₹7.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.67
-0.99
-1.44
Net Worth
2.73
2.73
2.41
1.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.74
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.66
0
0
0
As % of sales
88.97
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0.02
0.09
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-91.63
120.33
9.45
-29.65
EBIT growth
-122.74
-961.38
-146.39
-89.01
Net profit growth
-122.76
-1,291.52
-132.89
-89.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,556
|106.85
|2,91,898.08
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
813.85
|61.07
|28,764.45
|72.16
|0.79
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
756.5
|228.44
|16,702.22
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
199.4
|14.36
|15,623.76
|618.08
|3.1
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.05
|83.4
|10,884
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ravi Kamra
Independent Director
Satyawati Parashar
Director & CFO
Tulsi Ram Sahu
Executive Director
Mansoor Ahmed
Independent Director
Aditya Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Garima Mogha
Managing Director
Hifzul Rahim
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashoka Refineries Ltd
Summary
Ashoka Refineries Limited incorporated in October, 1991 and later on, was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The main objects of the Company is to carry on business to import export buy, sell, cargo handling, manufacture and refine prepare and deals in oil and oil substances and to setup oil extraction and refine oil plant, and to undertake wholesale and retail business or indenting of all kinds of all products.Due to non-renewal of C & F activities, the revenue substantially declined during the year 2009-10. The Company started a new line of business and is presently engaged in trading of goods and providing consulting services in 2020-21.
Read More
The Ashoka Refineries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashoka Refineries Ltd is ₹4.36 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ashoka Refineries Ltd is 0 and 1.64 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashoka Refineries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashoka Refineries Ltd is ₹4.54 and ₹13.56 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Ashoka Refineries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.85%, 3 Years at 41.76%, 1 Year at 144.66%, 6 Month at 6.92%, 3 Month at 4.57% and 1 Month at 5.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.