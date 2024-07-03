iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashoka Refineries Ltd Share Price

12.82
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.82
  • Day's High12.82
  • 52 Wk High13.56
  • Prev. Close12.82
  • Day's Low12.82
  • 52 Wk Low 4.54
  • Turnover (lac)0.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashoka Refineries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.82

Prev. Close

12.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.64

Day's High

12.82

Day's Low

12.82

52 Week's High

13.56

52 Week's Low

4.54

Book Value

7.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ashoka Refineries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ashoka Refineries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashoka Refineries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 66.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashoka Refineries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.67

-0.99

-1.44

Net Worth

2.73

2.73

2.41

1.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.74

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.66

0

0

0

As % of sales

88.97

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

0.02

0.09

-0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-91.63

120.33

9.45

-29.65

EBIT growth

-122.74

-961.38

-146.39

-89.01

Net profit growth

-122.76

-1,291.52

-132.89

-89.46

No Record Found

Ashoka Refineries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,556

106.852,91,898.08627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

813.85

61.0728,764.4572.160.79658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

756.5

228.4416,702.2223.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

199.4

14.3615,623.76618.083.112,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.05

83.410,88438.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashoka Refineries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ravi Kamra

Independent Director

Satyawati Parashar

Director & CFO

Tulsi Ram Sahu

Executive Director

Mansoor Ahmed

Independent Director

Aditya Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Garima Mogha

Managing Director

Hifzul Rahim

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashoka Refineries Ltd

Summary

Ashoka Refineries Limited incorporated in October, 1991 and later on, was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The main objects of the Company is to carry on business to import export buy, sell, cargo handling, manufacture and refine prepare and deals in oil and oil substances and to setup oil extraction and refine oil plant, and to undertake wholesale and retail business or indenting of all kinds of all products.Due to non-renewal of C & F activities, the revenue substantially declined during the year 2009-10. The Company started a new line of business and is presently engaged in trading of goods and providing consulting services in 2020-21.
Company FAQs

What is the Ashoka Refineries Ltd share price today?

The Ashoka Refineries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Refineries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashoka Refineries Ltd is ₹4.36 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashoka Refineries Ltd is 0 and 1.64 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashoka Refineries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashoka Refineries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashoka Refineries Ltd is ₹4.54 and ₹13.56 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ashoka Refineries Ltd?

Ashoka Refineries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.85%, 3 Years at 41.76%, 1 Year at 144.66%, 6 Month at 6.92%, 3 Month at 4.57% and 1 Month at 5.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashoka Refineries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashoka Refineries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.94 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 66.77 %

