Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ASHOKA REFINERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, 13 November, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved, the following: Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Intimation pursuant to regulation 31A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Amendments thereof- Board Approval

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

ASHOKA REFINERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 1) Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 annexed as Annexure-A. 2) Declaration given by Managing Director of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) in respect of unmodified opinion on the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors has been attached herewith as Annexure-B. 3) The board also took note of the resignation tendered by M/s Agrawal Shukla & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 326151E) Statutory Auditors of the Company w.e.f 22/07/2024 Standalone Un-Audited Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

ASHOKA REFINERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON 31/03/2024. Board of Directors at its meeting held today considered and approved, the following: 1) Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 together with Auditors Reports of the Statutory Auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations. 2) Declaration regarding Audit Reports with unmodified opinion as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 enclosed herewith as Annexure-II. 3) The Re-Appointment of M/s. G Soni & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4) Appointment of M/s Sunny Rawlani & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01.05 P.M. and concluded at 01.55 P.M. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY IN THEIR MEETING HELD ON 22/05/2024 APPOINTED M/S. G SONI AND ASSOCIATES AS THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND M/S. SUNNY RAWLANI & ASSOCIATES AS THE INTERNAL AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024