Associated Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.27
1.26
-2.11
-3.7
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.33
-1.56
-1.78
Tax paid
-0.05
0.17
-0.07
0.52
Working capital
6.28
-6.24
-2.14
-4.11
Other operating items
Operating
8.24
-6.13
-5.89
-9.06
Capital expenditure
0.85
0.34
10.53
-1.08
Free cash flow
9.1
-5.78
4.63
-10.14
Equity raised
19.06
15.3
19.31
26.2
Investing
-0.33
0.43
-0.02
0.34
Financing
2.27
-2.18
10.21
8.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.1
7.76
34.13
25.13
