Associated Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

212.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Associated Ceramics Ltd

Associated Cera. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.27

1.26

-2.11

-3.7

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.33

-1.56

-1.78

Tax paid

-0.05

0.17

-0.07

0.52

Working capital

6.28

-6.24

-2.14

-4.11

Other operating items

Operating

8.24

-6.13

-5.89

-9.06

Capital expenditure

0.85

0.34

10.53

-1.08

Free cash flow

9.1

-5.78

4.63

-10.14

Equity raised

19.06

15.3

19.31

26.2

Investing

-0.33

0.43

-0.02

0.34

Financing

2.27

-2.18

10.21

8.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.1

7.76

34.13

25.13

QUICKLINKS FOR Associated Ceramics Ltd

