iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Associated Ceramics Ltd Share Price

212.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open216.95
  • Day's High216.95
  • 52 Wk High1,408.15
  • Prev. Close217
  • Day's Low212.7
  • 52 Wk Low 217
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E43.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value78.01
  • EPS4.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Associated Ceramics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

216.95

Prev. Close

217

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

216.95

Day's Low

212.7

52 Week's High

1,408.15

52 Week's Low

217

Book Value

78.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.92

P/E

43.75

EPS

4.96

Divi. Yield

0

Associated Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Associated Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Associated Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.34%

Non-Promoter- 44.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Associated Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.28

2.28

2.28

2.28

Preference Capital

0

9.72

1.98

1.98

Reserves

19.18

18.33

21.49

17.32

Net Worth

21.46

30.33

25.75

21.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33.79

27.37

16.74

19.51

yoy growth (%)

23.44

63.52

-14.22

-22.15

Raw materials

-22.7

-19.32

-13.09

-16.09

As % of sales

67.17

70.57

78.19

82.46

Employee costs

-3.47

-1.98

-1.72

-1.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.27

1.26

-2.11

-3.7

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.33

-1.56

-1.78

Tax paid

-0.05

0.17

-0.07

0.52

Working capital

6.28

-6.24

-2.14

-4.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.44

63.52

-14.22

-22.15

Op profit growth

68.88

-628.7

-60.5

-155.97

EBIT growth

117.87

-233.07

-51.18

-333.81

Net profit growth

73.27

-193.74

-36.66

235.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Associated Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.45

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,611.3

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

745.95

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

455.5

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

1,535.7

32.32859.998.922.644.31245.94

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Associated Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arun Agarwal

Director

SHARAD AGARWAL

Director

BIMAL AGARWAL

Director

Binod Kumar Suhasaria

Director

Subhash Goyal

Company Secretary

Suchika Marda

Addtnl Independent Director

Sumana Bose

Independent Director

Abhishek Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Associated Ceramics Ltd

Summary

Associated Ceramics Limited was incorporated on September 28, 1970. The Company is a subsidiary of Ultraplus Housing Estate Pvt. Ltd. Ultraplus Housing Estate Pvt. Ltd holds 54. 12% in Associated Cereals Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and sale of refractory items.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Associated Ceramics Ltd share price today?

The Associated Ceramics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹212.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd is ₹63.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Associated Ceramics Ltd is 43.75 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Associated Ceramics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Associated Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Associated Ceramics Ltd is ₹217 and ₹1408.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Associated Ceramics Ltd?

Associated Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -68.16%, 6 Month at -27.22%, 3 Month at -30.89% and 1 Month at -31.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Associated Ceramics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Associated Ceramics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Associated Ceramics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.