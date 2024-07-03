Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹216.95
Prev. Close₹217
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹216.95
Day's Low₹212.7
52 Week's High₹1,408.15
52 Week's Low₹217
Book Value₹78.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.92
P/E43.75
EPS4.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.28
2.28
2.28
2.28
Preference Capital
0
9.72
1.98
1.98
Reserves
19.18
18.33
21.49
17.32
Net Worth
21.46
30.33
25.75
21.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33.79
27.37
16.74
19.51
yoy growth (%)
23.44
63.52
-14.22
-22.15
Raw materials
-22.7
-19.32
-13.09
-16.09
As % of sales
67.17
70.57
78.19
82.46
Employee costs
-3.47
-1.98
-1.72
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.27
1.26
-2.11
-3.7
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.33
-1.56
-1.78
Tax paid
-0.05
0.17
-0.07
0.52
Working capital
6.28
-6.24
-2.14
-4.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.44
63.52
-14.22
-22.15
Op profit growth
68.88
-628.7
-60.5
-155.97
EBIT growth
117.87
-233.07
-51.18
-333.81
Net profit growth
73.27
-193.74
-36.66
235.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.45
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,611.3
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
745.95
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
455.5
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,535.7
|32.32
|859.99
|8.92
|2.6
|44.31
|245.94
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arun Agarwal
Director
SHARAD AGARWAL
Director
BIMAL AGARWAL
Director
Binod Kumar Suhasaria
Director
Subhash Goyal
Company Secretary
Suchika Marda
Addtnl Independent Director
Sumana Bose
Independent Director
Abhishek Agarwal
Summary
Associated Ceramics Limited was incorporated on September 28, 1970. The Company is a subsidiary of Ultraplus Housing Estate Pvt. Ltd. Ultraplus Housing Estate Pvt. Ltd holds 54. 12% in Associated Cereals Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and sale of refractory items.
The Associated Ceramics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹212.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd is ₹63.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Associated Ceramics Ltd is 43.75 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Associated Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Associated Ceramics Ltd is ₹217 and ₹1408.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Associated Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -68.16%, 6 Month at -27.22%, 3 Month at -30.89% and 1 Month at -31.01%.
