Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

ASSOCIATED CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

ASSOCIATED CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting to be held through Physical Mode for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. ii. To fix the Book closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. iii. To approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General meeting. iv. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the voting process for Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-2024. v. Any other matter with the permission of Chair Outcome of BM held on 04.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ASSOCIATED CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

ASSOCIATED CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Audit Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. 1. Approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 2. Audit Report by the Statutory Auditors on Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 3. Submission of declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 4. Intimation of declaration of dividend under Regulation 43 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 5. Submission of Form-A for Financial Year 2023-24 in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. Results-Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 No dividend has been declared by the Board for FY 2023-24 Appointment of Mr. Nitesh Singh as an Independent Director w.e.f. 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised Results-Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

ASSOCIATED CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the redemption of unlisted 9750 10% Preference Shares of Rs. 1000/- each and 100000 6% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each out of the available Profits / Reserves of the Company; b) To approve transfer of an amount equal to the nominal value of shares to be redeemed to the Capital Redemption Reserve; c) To authorize the companys CS or CFO or any Director of the Company to file the redemption notice with ROC in the requisite e-Forms; d) To discuss any other matters which is incidental and ancillary to the business. In continuation of our intimation dated March 20, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that due to changing market and political scenario and blockage of funds of the Company, at present the Board of Directors did not accord its approval for redemption of the Preference Shares of the Company in the Board Meeting held today, i.e., on 23rd March 2024 and will review and address the same at the earliest. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m. We request you to kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024