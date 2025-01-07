iifl-logo-icon 1
Associated Ceramics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

212.7
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:39:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33.79

27.37

16.74

19.51

yoy growth (%)

23.44

63.52

-14.22

-22.15

Raw materials

-22.7

-19.32

-13.09

-16.09

As % of sales

67.17

70.57

78.19

82.46

Employee costs

-3.47

-1.98

-1.72

-1.4

As % of sales

10.27

7.23

10.32

7.2

Other costs

-3.38

-3.56

-2.39

-3.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.02

13.02

14.32

16.47

Operating profit

4.23

2.5

-0.47

-1.2

OPM

12.52

9.15

-2.83

-6.15

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.33

-1.56

-1.78

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.43

-0.83

-1.09

Other income

0.72

0.51

0.76

0.37

Profit before tax

3.27

1.26

-2.11

-3.7

Taxes

-0.05

0.17

-0.07

0.52

Tax rate

-1.54

13.9

3.62

-14.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.22

1.43

-2.18

-3.17

Exceptional items

0.02

0.44

0.18

0

Net profit

3.25

1.87

-2

-3.16

yoy growth (%)

73.27

-193.74

-36.66

235.18

NPM

9.63

6.86

-11.97

-16.21

