|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33.79
27.37
16.74
19.51
yoy growth (%)
23.44
63.52
-14.22
-22.15
Raw materials
-22.7
-19.32
-13.09
-16.09
As % of sales
67.17
70.57
78.19
82.46
Employee costs
-3.47
-1.98
-1.72
-1.4
As % of sales
10.27
7.23
10.32
7.2
Other costs
-3.38
-3.56
-2.39
-3.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.02
13.02
14.32
16.47
Operating profit
4.23
2.5
-0.47
-1.2
OPM
12.52
9.15
-2.83
-6.15
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.33
-1.56
-1.78
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.43
-0.83
-1.09
Other income
0.72
0.51
0.76
0.37
Profit before tax
3.27
1.26
-2.11
-3.7
Taxes
-0.05
0.17
-0.07
0.52
Tax rate
-1.54
13.9
3.62
-14.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.22
1.43
-2.18
-3.17
Exceptional items
0.02
0.44
0.18
0
Net profit
3.25
1.87
-2
-3.16
yoy growth (%)
73.27
-193.74
-36.66
235.18
NPM
9.63
6.86
-11.97
-16.21
