AGM 30/09/2024 Proceedings of AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Minutes of AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Revised Outcome of AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)