Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.26
6.26
2.65
2.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.25
1.94
1.17
-0.11
Net Worth
10.51
8.2
3.82
2.54
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,451.1
|54.76
|5,75,908.31
|2,690
|2.16
|15,418
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,265.55
|81.49
|2,44,037.82
|753.2
|1.07
|5,630.23
|23.66
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
467.1
|60.19
|1,57,972.7
|577.4
|0.21
|3,063.98
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,827.95
|60.97
|1,40,376.84
|689.95
|1.29
|4,567.76
|135.68
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,144.35
|89.61
|1,17,094.99
|356.25
|2.18
|2,362.22
|78.75
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jenishbhai Parsottambhai Khoont
Non Executive Director
Poonam Jenish Khoot
Independent Director
Drashti Solanki
Independent Director
Manish Shrichand Bachani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardika Kamal Ladha
Plot # 17 to 21 Chordi Taluka,
Gondal Chordi,
Gujarat - 360311
Tel: +91 88495 06534
Website: http://www.astronmultigrain.co.in
Email: cs@astronmultigrain.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Astron Multigrain Ltd
