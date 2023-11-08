Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today i.e., 21st September, 2023 has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Sub-division/ Stock Split of equity shares of the Company The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of ?10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of ?2/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further, the Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. The record date for the sub- division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges. 2. Approved Draft Postal Ballot Notice and Calendar of events. Sub: Face Value Split - Atal Realtech Limited (ATALREAL) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. November 16, 2023. Name of the Company Atal Realtech Limited Symbol ATALREAL Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from November 16, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 08.11.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ATAL REALTECH LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ATAL REALTECH LTD (543911) RECORD DATE 16.11.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/11/2023 DR-656/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0ALR01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/11/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.11.2023) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20231109-10 dated November 09, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ATAL REALTECH LIMITED (543911) New ISIN No. INE0ALR01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 16-11-2023 (DR-656/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.11.2023)