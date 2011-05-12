Atlas Copco India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.87
21.73
21.74
22.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,480.29
1,382.76
1,220.51
1,208.92
Net Worth
1,502.16
1,404.49
1,242.25
1,231.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,502.16
1,404.49
1,242.25
1,231.72
Fixed Assets
157.53
163.94
223.5
242.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
509.49
116.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
48.9
30.49
24.54
21.44
Networking Capital
751.61
618.2
441.1
646.77
Inventories
734.88
707.01
582.47
674.4
Inventory Days
72.59
85.11
Sundry Debtors
747.53
691.77
598.02
571.87
Debtor Days
74.53
72.17
Other Current Assets
469.31
295.9
228.5
238.6
Sundry Creditors
-585.85
-631.38
-618.78
-515.51
Creditor Days
77.12
65.05
Other Current Liabilities
-614.26
-445.1
-349.11
-322.59
Cash
544.11
591.87
43.62
205.24
Total Assets
1,502.15
1,404.5
1,242.25
1,231.72
