Atlas Copco India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
446.85
468.96
478.76
494.63
Depreciation
-57.06
-55.07
-25.79
-26.78
Tax paid
-121.91
-120.3
-153.54
-158.61
Working capital
-382.01
288.49
55.54
-331.72
Other operating items
Operating
-114.13
582.06
354.96
-22.48
Capital expenditure
18.9
19.09
23.68
-378.72
Free cash flow
-95.23
601.15
378.64
-401.2
Equity raised
2,103.67
1,908.64
1,638.25
1,892.21
Investing
393.24
-276.9
63.98
172.73
Financing
-0.24
94.68
173.02
76.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
157.93
Net in cash
2,401.43
2,327.58
2,253.89
1,897.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.