Atlas Copco India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,720.75
(0.49%)
May 12, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Atlas Copco India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

446.85

468.96

478.76

494.63

Depreciation

-57.06

-55.07

-25.79

-26.78

Tax paid

-121.91

-120.3

-153.54

-158.61

Working capital

-382.01

288.49

55.54

-331.72

Other operating items

Operating

-114.13

582.06

354.96

-22.48

Capital expenditure

18.9

19.09

23.68

-378.72

Free cash flow

-95.23

601.15

378.64

-401.2

Equity raised

2,103.67

1,908.64

1,638.25

1,892.21

Investing

393.24

-276.9

63.98

172.73

Financing

-0.24

94.68

173.02

76.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

157.93

Net in cash

2,401.43

2,327.58

2,253.89

1,897.84

