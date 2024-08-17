Summary

Atlas Copco is a world-wide leader in compressed air and gas equipment, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. They are having two modern manufacturing sites in India, creating local centers of competence for compressors at Pune and at Nasik for construction and mining equipment. In addition, the company is having two captive engineering competency centers dedicated for compressors and construction and mining equipment.Atlas Copco (India) Ltd was incorporated in January 1960 as a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, Sweden. In the year 1987, Chicago Pneumatic Toll company was acquired and in the year 2000, Chicago Pneumatic India was merged with the company.In the year 1999, the compressor technique division has upgraded their product range by using the energy efficient imported elements from Belgium. The re-layout of factory and resource allocation focused on product driven manufacturing, the construction and mining technique division has installed horizontal and vertical machining centers in the year has resulted in improvement in efficiency and quality.The company acquired the Drilling Solution Business of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd with effect from September 1, 2004, for a consideration of Rs 137.52 crore. The consolidation of manufacturing facility for Construction & Mining segment at Nasik has been completed with shifting of production from Pune to Nasik in December 2006 and was inaugurated in September 2007. T

