SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,724
Prev. Close₹2,707.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹315.85
Day's High₹2,702.25
Day's Low₹2,702.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹666.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,138.01
P/E11.65
EPS233.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.87
21.73
21.74
22.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,480.29
1,382.76
1,220.51
1,208.92
Net Worth
1,502.16
1,404.49
1,242.25
1,231.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,928.45
2,892.2
2,677.31
2,401.26
yoy growth (%)
1.25
8.02
11.49
-9.04
Raw materials
-1,717.95
-1,653.86
-1,530.63
-1,341.61
As % of sales
58.66
57.18
57.17
55.87
Employee costs
-318.96
-298.81
-268.81
-232.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
446.85
468.96
478.76
494.63
Depreciation
-57.06
-55.07
-25.79
-26.78
Tax paid
-121.91
-120.3
-153.54
-158.61
Working capital
-382.01
288.49
55.54
-331.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.25
8.02
11.49
-9.04
Op profit growth
-0.9
3.1
-3.11
15.29
EBIT growth
-4.55
-1.05
-3.27
28.52
Net profit growth
-6.8
7.2
-25.71
71.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
JAMSHED KAIKOBAD DELVADAVALA
Director
ROLF HANS OLA MEYER
Director
CECILIA INGRID MARIA SANDBERG
Director
NEVILLE KERSI GOLWALLA
Managing Director
FRANS JACOBUS VAN NIEKERK
Company Secretary
UMESH MADANLAL OZA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Atlas Copco India Ltd
Summary
Atlas Copco is a world-wide leader in compressed air and gas equipment, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. They are having two modern manufacturing sites in India, creating local centers of competence for compressors at Pune and at Nasik for construction and mining equipment. In addition, the company is having two captive engineering competency centers dedicated for compressors and construction and mining equipment.Atlas Copco (India) Ltd was incorporated in January 1960 as a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, Sweden. In the year 1987, Chicago Pneumatic Toll company was acquired and in the year 2000, Chicago Pneumatic India was merged with the company.In the year 1999, the compressor technique division has upgraded their product range by using the energy efficient imported elements from Belgium. The re-layout of factory and resource allocation focused on product driven manufacturing, the construction and mining technique division has installed horizontal and vertical machining centers in the year has resulted in improvement in efficiency and quality.The company acquired the Drilling Solution Business of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd with effect from September 1, 2004, for a consideration of Rs 137.52 crore. The consolidation of manufacturing facility for Construction & Mining segment at Nasik has been completed with shifting of production from Pune to Nasik in December 2006 and was inaugurated in September 2007. T
Read More
