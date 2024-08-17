iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlas Copco India Ltd Share Price

2,720.75
(0.49%)
May 12, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Atlas Copco India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

2,724

Prev. Close

2,707.35

Turnover(Lac.)

315.85

Day's High

2,702.25

Day's Low

2,702.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

666.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,138.01

P/E

11.65

EPS

233.45

Divi. Yield

0

Atlas Copco India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Atlas Copco (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Atlas Copco (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 91.89%

Foreign: 91.89%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 7.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atlas Copco India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.87

21.73

21.74

22.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,480.29

1,382.76

1,220.51

1,208.92

Net Worth

1,502.16

1,404.49

1,242.25

1,231.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,928.45

2,892.2

2,677.31

2,401.26

yoy growth (%)

1.25

8.02

11.49

-9.04

Raw materials

-1,717.95

-1,653.86

-1,530.63

-1,341.61

As % of sales

58.66

57.18

57.17

55.87

Employee costs

-318.96

-298.81

-268.81

-232.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

446.85

468.96

478.76

494.63

Depreciation

-57.06

-55.07

-25.79

-26.78

Tax paid

-121.91

-120.3

-153.54

-158.61

Working capital

-382.01

288.49

55.54

-331.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.25

8.02

11.49

-9.04

Op profit growth

-0.9

3.1

-3.11

15.29

EBIT growth

-4.55

-1.05

-3.27

28.52

Net profit growth

-6.8

7.2

-25.71

71.75

No Record Found

Atlas Copco India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atlas Copco India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

JAMSHED KAIKOBAD DELVADAVALA

Director

ROLF HANS OLA MEYER

Director

CECILIA INGRID MARIA SANDBERG

Director

NEVILLE KERSI GOLWALLA

Managing Director

FRANS JACOBUS VAN NIEKERK

Company Secretary

UMESH MADANLAL OZA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atlas Copco India Ltd

Summary

Atlas Copco is a world-wide leader in compressed air and gas equipment, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. They are having two modern manufacturing sites in India, creating local centers of competence for compressors at Pune and at Nasik for construction and mining equipment. In addition, the company is having two captive engineering competency centers dedicated for compressors and construction and mining equipment.Atlas Copco (India) Ltd was incorporated in January 1960 as a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, Sweden. In the year 1987, Chicago Pneumatic Toll company was acquired and in the year 2000, Chicago Pneumatic India was merged with the company.In the year 1999, the compressor technique division has upgraded their product range by using the energy efficient imported elements from Belgium. The re-layout of factory and resource allocation focused on product driven manufacturing, the construction and mining technique division has installed horizontal and vertical machining centers in the year has resulted in improvement in efficiency and quality.The company acquired the Drilling Solution Business of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd with effect from September 1, 2004, for a consideration of Rs 137.52 crore. The consolidation of manufacturing facility for Construction & Mining segment at Nasik has been completed with shifting of production from Pune to Nasik in December 2006 and was inaugurated in September 2007. T
