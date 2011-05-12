Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,928.45
2,892.2
2,677.31
2,401.26
yoy growth (%)
1.25
8.02
11.49
-9.04
Raw materials
-1,717.95
-1,653.86
-1,530.63
-1,341.61
As % of sales
58.66
57.18
57.17
55.87
Employee costs
-318.96
-298.81
-268.81
-232.38
As % of sales
10.89
10.33
10.04
9.67
Other costs
-404.09
-447.6
-400.76
-334.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.79
15.47
14.96
13.94
Operating profit
487.44
491.92
477.1
492.43
OPM
16.64
17
17.82
20.5
Depreciation
-57.06
-55.07
-25.79
-26.78
Interest expense
-10.16
-9.85
-5.15
-5.68
Other income
26.63
41.96
32.6
34.67
Profit before tax
446.85
468.96
478.76
494.63
Taxes
-121.91
-120.3
-153.54
-158.61
Tax rate
-27.28
-25.65
-32.07
-32.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
101.79
Adj. profit
324.93
348.65
325.22
437.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
324.93
348.65
325.22
437.82
yoy growth (%)
-6.8
7.2
-25.71
71.75
NPM
11.09
12.05
12.14
18.23
