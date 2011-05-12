iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atlas Copco India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,720.75
(0.49%)
May 12, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlas Copco India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,928.45

2,892.2

2,677.31

2,401.26

yoy growth (%)

1.25

8.02

11.49

-9.04

Raw materials

-1,717.95

-1,653.86

-1,530.63

-1,341.61

As % of sales

58.66

57.18

57.17

55.87

Employee costs

-318.96

-298.81

-268.81

-232.38

As % of sales

10.89

10.33

10.04

9.67

Other costs

-404.09

-447.6

-400.76

-334.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.79

15.47

14.96

13.94

Operating profit

487.44

491.92

477.1

492.43

OPM

16.64

17

17.82

20.5

Depreciation

-57.06

-55.07

-25.79

-26.78

Interest expense

-10.16

-9.85

-5.15

-5.68

Other income

26.63

41.96

32.6

34.67

Profit before tax

446.85

468.96

478.76

494.63

Taxes

-121.91

-120.3

-153.54

-158.61

Tax rate

-27.28

-25.65

-32.07

-32.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

101.79

Adj. profit

324.93

348.65

325.22

437.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

324.93

348.65

325.22

437.82

yoy growth (%)

-6.8

7.2

-25.71

71.75

NPM

11.09

12.05

12.14

18.23

Atlas Copco India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlas Copco India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.