AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Book Closer

603.4
(2.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:17 PM

AU Small Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

AU Small Finance: Related News

AU Small Finance Bank inks pact with Bharti AXA Life

29 Nov 2024|01:18 PM

The aforementioned collaboration is part of both organizations' bigger strategy, and it aligns with their visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Insurance to All'.

AU Small Finance Bank's Deposits Grow 12.7% in Q2

7 Oct 2024|02:08 PM

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits were ₹35,520 crore, up 10.9% from the previous quarter.

AU Small Finance Bank shares surge on universal bank bid

4 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

AU is one of two small financing institutions that are now qualified to apply. The other option is Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

AU Small Finance Bank to Seek Universal Banking License from RBI

26 Jul 2024|01:56 PM

The RBI's guidelines do not require a small finance bank to have an identified promoter to transition to a universal bank.

AU Small Finance Bank’s net profit up by 30% y-o-y in Q1

26 Jul 2024|10:52 AM

AU Small Finance Bank's pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) increased by 81% year on year to ₹988 Crore, up from ₹546 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

