Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Reserves
-22.02
-21.97
-21.37
-19.66
Net Worth
-15.9
-15.85
-15.25
-13.54
Minority Interest
Debt
16.61
21.59
22.27
19.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.7
5.74
7.02
6.22
Fixed Assets
5.54
5.55
5.56
5.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.07
0.07
0.92
0.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.24
1.09
0.94
0.46
Sundry Creditors
-6.3
-1.01
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Cash
0.24
0.12
0.54
0.06
Total Assets
0.71
5.74
7.02
6.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.