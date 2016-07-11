iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

1.64
(4.46%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

Reserves

-22.02

-21.97

-21.37

-19.66

Net Worth

-15.9

-15.85

-15.25

-13.54

Minority Interest

Debt

16.61

21.59

22.27

19.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.7

5.74

7.02

6.22

Fixed Assets

5.54

5.55

5.56

5.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.07

0.07

0.92

0.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.24

1.09

0.94

0.46

Sundry Creditors

-6.3

-1.01

-0.01

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Cash

0.24

0.12

0.54

0.06

Total Assets

0.71

5.74

7.02

6.21

