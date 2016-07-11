iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.64
(4.46%)
Jul 11, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.58

-0.73

-1.37

-0.96

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.82

-0.33

-0.63

0.88

Other operating items

Operating

0.76

-1.06

-2

-0.08

Capital expenditure

-0.09

0

-1.84

-16

Free cash flow

0.66

-1.06

-3.84

-16.08

Equity raised

-38.88

-37.41

-34.67

-12.76

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

41.88

43.7

44.15

48.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.66

5.22

5.63

20.12

