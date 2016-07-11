Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.58
-0.73
-1.37
-0.96
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.82
-0.33
-0.63
0.88
Other operating items
Operating
0.76
-1.06
-2
-0.08
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0
-1.84
-16
Free cash flow
0.66
-1.06
-3.84
-16.08
Equity raised
-38.88
-37.41
-34.67
-12.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
41.88
43.7
44.15
48.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.66
5.22
5.63
20.12
