|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.1
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.99
-0.2
-0.78
-0.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.99
-0.2
-0.89
-0.45
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.53
-0.51
-0.51
Other income
3.1
0.01
0.02
0
Profit before tax
1.58
-0.73
-1.37
-0.96
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.58
-0.73
-1.37
-0.96
Exceptional items
-1.8
0
0
-9.99
Net profit
-0.21
-0.73
-1.37
-10.95
yoy growth (%)
-70.02
-46.92
-87.42
974.08
NPM
0
0
0
0
