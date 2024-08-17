Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹1.64
Prev. Close₹1.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹1.64
Day's Low₹1.64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-27.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Reserves
-22.02
-21.97
-21.37
-19.66
Net Worth
-15.9
-15.85
-15.25
-13.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.1
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.58
-0.73
-1.37
-0.96
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.82
-0.33
-0.63
0.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
376.22
-76.64
94.72
-17.76
EBIT growth
-1,175.26
-77.24
93.25
-6.05
Net profit growth
-70.02
-46.92
-87.42
974.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Badal Mittal
Director
Seema Mittal
Director
Anil Shankarlal Mittal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
The first company to put up a paper manufacturing unit using de-link technology, Aurangabad Paper Mills (cap. : 16,500 tpa of non-glazed newsprint), went on stream in Oct.91. While the existing units are based on wood pulp, this one is based on wood pulp newsprint. The company already has a 15,840-tpa, bagasse-based paper unit for kraft paper. To improve things, the company went ahead with its Rs 15-cr modernisation programme, financed through a rights issue in Apr.93 (1:2, premium : Rs 25). In Dec.93, it installed a super calendar machine to manufacture glazed newsprint. The company commissioned a boiler and turbine in 1994, which saves about Rs 3 cr annually in power cost. The installation of its own water pipeline at Aurangabad has reduced water cost. The Company has been declared a sick company by the BIFR. ICICI has been appointed as the Operating Agency to finalise a revival package. The company has submitted the Draft Scheme of the Revival Package, which is pending with the Participating Institutions and Bankers.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.