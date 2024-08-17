iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

1.64
(4.46%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

1.64

Prev. Close

1.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

1.64

Day's Low

1.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-27.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.71%

Non-Institutions: 60.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

Reserves

-22.02

-21.97

-21.37

-19.66

Net Worth

-15.9

-15.85

-15.25

-13.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.1

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.58

-0.73

-1.37

-0.96

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.82

-0.33

-0.63

0.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

376.22

-76.64

94.72

-17.76

EBIT growth

-1,175.26

-77.24

93.25

-6.05

Net profit growth

-70.02

-46.92

-87.42

974.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Badal Mittal

Director

Seema Mittal

Director

Anil Shankarlal Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

The first company to put up a paper manufacturing unit using de-link technology, Aurangabad Paper Mills (cap. : 16,500 tpa of non-glazed newsprint), went on stream in Oct.91. While the existing units are based on wood pulp, this one is based on wood pulp newsprint. The company already has a 15,840-tpa, bagasse-based paper unit for kraft paper. To improve things, the company went ahead with its Rs 15-cr modernisation programme, financed through a rights issue in Apr.93 (1:2, premium : Rs 25). In Dec.93, it installed a super calendar machine to manufacture glazed newsprint. The company commissioned a boiler and turbine in 1994, which saves about Rs 3 cr annually in power cost. The installation of its own water pipeline at Aurangabad has reduced water cost. The Company has been declared a sick company by the BIFR. ICICI has been appointed as the Operating Agency to finalise a revival package. The company has submitted the Draft Scheme of the Revival Package, which is pending with the Participating Institutions and Bankers.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.