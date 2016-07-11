To,

The Members of,

AURANGABAD PAPER MILLS LIMITED.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of AURANGABAD PAPER MILLS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2017 and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies ( Auditors Report ) Order, 2016 ( "the Order" ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2017, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure B".

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring sums does not arise.

iv) The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statement as regards its holdings as well as dealing in Specific Bank Notes as defined in the Notification S.O. 3407(E) dated 8th November, 2016 of the Ministry of Finance, during the period from 8 November, 2016 to 30 December, 2016. Based on the audit procedures performed and the representations provided to us by the Management we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company.

For Sunil Adavade and Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 121360W Place: Mumbai Dated: 30th May, 2017. Sd/- Sunil Shivram Adavade (Proprietor) Membership No. 109964

" Annexure A " to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements ‘ of the Our Report of even date to the members of AURANGABAD PAPER MILLS LIMIED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets;

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security are not applicable to the company , hence not commented upon.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. In our opinion and as per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) Section 148 are not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks. The Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

9. Based on our audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offerings or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (ix) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act pertaining to managerial remuneration are not applicable to the company.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given by the management, there are no transactions with the related parties as per section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly clause (xiii) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company.

14. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly the provisions of clause (xiv) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For Sunil Adavade and Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 121360W Place: Mumbai Dated: 30th May, 2017. Sd/- Sunil Shivram Adavade (Proprietor) Membership No. 109964

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of AURANGABAD PAPER MILLS LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AURANGABAD PAPER MILLS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2017 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.