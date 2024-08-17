Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Summary

The first company to put up a paper manufacturing unit using de-link technology, Aurangabad Paper Mills (cap. : 16,500 tpa of non-glazed newsprint), went on stream in Oct.91. While the existing units are based on wood pulp, this one is based on wood pulp newsprint. The company already has a 15,840-tpa, bagasse-based paper unit for kraft paper. To improve things, the company went ahead with its Rs 15-cr modernisation programme, financed through a rights issue in Apr.93 (1:2, premium : Rs 25). In Dec.93, it installed a super calendar machine to manufacture glazed newsprint. The company commissioned a boiler and turbine in 1994, which saves about Rs 3 cr annually in power cost. The installation of its own water pipeline at Aurangabad has reduced water cost. The Company has been declared a sick company by the BIFR. ICICI has been appointed as the Operating Agency to finalise a revival package. The company has submitted the Draft Scheme of the Revival Package, which is pending with the Participating Institutions and Bankers.