Auroma Coke Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.63
6.63
6.63
6.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.32
6.49
6.32
5.99
Net Worth
56.95
13.12
12.95
12.62
Minority Interest
Debt
23.39
25.55
23.2
20.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.36
0.38
0.4
0.4
Total Liabilities
80.7
39.05
36.55
33.28
Fixed Assets
50.77
7.73
8.43
8.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
29.8
31.23
27.91
23.91
Inventories
10.87
11.94
11.51
7.36
Inventory Days
305.18
Sundry Debtors
6.87
8.1
14.46
10.26
Debtor Days
425.43
Other Current Assets
16.23
15.67
9.59
10.62
Sundry Creditors
-1.32
-1.15
-2.09
-0.63
Creditor Days
26.12
Other Current Liabilities
-2.85
-3.33
-5.56
-3.7
Cash
0.07
0.03
0.17
0.53
Total Assets
80.68
39.03
36.56
33.27
