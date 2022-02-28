Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.8
16.48
16.93
10.39
yoy growth (%)
-46.61
-2.65
62.92
11.12
Raw materials
-6.27
-11.6
-11.43
-7.9
As % of sales
71.3
70.37
67.48
76.06
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.49
-0.44
-0.37
As % of sales
6.19
2.99
2.59
3.56
Other costs
-2.43
-4.27
-3.79
-2.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.69
25.93
22.42
22.82
Operating profit
-0.45
0.11
1.26
-0.25
OPM
-5.19
0.68
7.48
-2.45
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.38
-0.39
-0.37
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.17
-1.64
-1.56
Other income
1
0.69
1.11
0.27
Profit before tax
0.1
0.24
0.34
-1.91
Taxes
0
0
-0.11
0.58
Tax rate
-0.42
-1.35
-33.46
-30.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.24
0.23
-1.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.2
Net profit
0.1
0.24
0.23
-1.53
yoy growth (%)
-55.57
6.1
-115.08
10.77
NPM
1.24
1.49
1.37
-14.8
