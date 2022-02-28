iifl-logo
Auroma Coke Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.27
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|01:48:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.8

16.48

16.93

10.39

yoy growth (%)

-46.61

-2.65

62.92

11.12

Raw materials

-6.27

-11.6

-11.43

-7.9

As % of sales

71.3

70.37

67.48

76.06

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.49

-0.44

-0.37

As % of sales

6.19

2.99

2.59

3.56

Other costs

-2.43

-4.27

-3.79

-2.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.69

25.93

22.42

22.82

Operating profit

-0.45

0.11

1.26

-0.25

OPM

-5.19

0.68

7.48

-2.45

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.38

-0.39

-0.37

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.17

-1.64

-1.56

Other income

1

0.69

1.11

0.27

Profit before tax

0.1

0.24

0.34

-1.91

Taxes

0

0

-0.11

0.58

Tax rate

-0.42

-1.35

-33.46

-30.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0.24

0.23

-1.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.2

Net profit

0.1

0.24

0.23

-1.53

yoy growth (%)

-55.57

6.1

-115.08

10.77

NPM

1.24

1.49

1.37

-14.8

