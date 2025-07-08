iifl-logo
Auroma Coke Ltd Share Price Live

6.27
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|01:48:59 PM

  • Open6.27
  • Day's High6.27
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.27
  • Day's Low6.27
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Auroma Coke Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

6.27

Prev. Close

6.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

6.27

Day's Low

6.27

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

89.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Auroma Coke Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Auroma Coke Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Auroma Coke Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:09 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.89%

Non-Promoter- 4.19%

Institutions: 4.18%

Non-Institutions: 70.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Auroma Coke Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.63

6.63

6.63

6.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.32

6.49

6.32

5.99

Net Worth

56.95

13.12

12.95

12.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.8

16.48

16.93

10.39

yoy growth (%)

-46.61

-2.65

62.92

11.12

Raw materials

-6.27

-11.6

-11.43

-7.9

As % of sales

71.3

70.37

67.48

76.06

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.49

-0.44

-0.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.24

0.34

-1.91

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.38

-0.39

-0.37

Tax paid

0

0

-0.11

0.58

Working capital

2.75

-7.46

-2.33

-4.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.61

-2.65

62.92

11.12

Op profit growth

-505.83

-91.11

-596.37

-83.61

EBIT growth

-42.36

-78.84

-663.06

-79.95

Net profit growth

-55.57

6.1

-115.08

10.77

No Record Found

Auroma Coke Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

382.9

13.872,35,970.873,148.876.9243.2729.32

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

456.2

11.611,78,391.91,4099.5319,601192.81

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,485.65

53.6177,735.44202.470.071,182.66104.16

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

68.29

8.9760,039.321,496.164.836,953.1333.64

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

293.4

017,831.42-36.860246.7128.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Auroma Coke Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Alok Sawa

Independent Director

Abhishek Kumar Chhapolika

Director

Vibha Tulsyan

WTD & Additional Director

SANJEEV KUMAR TULSYAN

Company Secretary

VIMAL KUMAR TAPARIA

Registered Office

Suite No 706 Shantiniketan Bui,

8 Camac Street 7th Floor,

West Bengal - 700017

Tel: 91-033-22822310

Website: http://www.auroma.in

Email: info@auroma.in; nirmal.taparia@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Auroma Coke Limited (ACL) established in the year 1977, has been promoted by Shri Vimal K. Tulsyan and sons having more than 50 years of experience in coal and coke industry. ACL has been engaged in p...
Company FAQs

What is the Auroma Coke Ltd share price today?

The Auroma Coke Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Auroma Coke Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auroma Coke Ltd is ₹3.96 Cr. as of 28 Feb ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Auroma Coke Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Auroma Coke Ltd is 0 and 0.07 as of 28 Feb ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Auroma Coke Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auroma Coke Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auroma Coke Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Feb ‘22

What is the CAGR of Auroma Coke Ltd?

Auroma Coke Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.05%, 3 Years at -21.07%, 1 Year at 30.63%, 6 Month at -20.63%, 3 Month at 2.96% and 1 Month at -8.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Auroma Coke Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Auroma Coke Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.90 %
Institutions - 4.18 %
Public - 70.92 %

