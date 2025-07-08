SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹6.27
Prev. Close₹6.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹6.27
Day's Low₹6.27
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹89.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.63
6.63
6.63
6.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.32
6.49
6.32
5.99
Net Worth
56.95
13.12
12.95
12.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.8
16.48
16.93
10.39
yoy growth (%)
-46.61
-2.65
62.92
11.12
Raw materials
-6.27
-11.6
-11.43
-7.9
As % of sales
71.3
70.37
67.48
76.06
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.49
-0.44
-0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.24
0.34
-1.91
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.38
-0.39
-0.37
Tax paid
0
0
-0.11
0.58
Working capital
2.75
-7.46
-2.33
-4.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.61
-2.65
62.92
11.12
Op profit growth
-505.83
-91.11
-596.37
-83.61
EBIT growth
-42.36
-78.84
-663.06
-79.95
Net profit growth
-55.57
6.1
-115.08
10.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
382.9
|13.87
|2,35,970.87
|3,148.87
|6.92
|43.27
|29.32
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
456.2
|11.61
|1,78,391.9
|1,409
|9.53
|19,601
|192.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,485.65
|53.61
|77,735.44
|202.47
|0.07
|1,182.66
|104.16
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
68.29
|8.97
|60,039.32
|1,496.16
|4.83
|6,953.13
|33.64
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
293.4
|0
|17,831.42
|-36.86
|0
|246.71
|28.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Alok Sawa
Independent Director
Abhishek Kumar Chhapolika
Director
Vibha Tulsyan
WTD & Additional Director
SANJEEV KUMAR TULSYAN
Company Secretary
VIMAL KUMAR TAPARIA
Suite No 706 Shantiniketan Bui,
8 Camac Street 7th Floor,
West Bengal - 700017
Tel: 91-033-22822310
Website: http://www.auroma.in
Email: info@auroma.in; nirmal.taparia@rediffmail.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Auroma Coke Limited (ACL) established in the year 1977, has been promoted by Shri Vimal K. Tulsyan and sons having more than 50 years of experience in coal and coke industry. ACL has been engaged in p...
Read More
