Auroma Coke Ltd Company Summary

6.27
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|01:48:59 PM

Auroma Coke Ltd Summary

Auroma Coke Limited (ACL) established in the year 1977, has been promoted by Shri Vimal K. Tulsyan and sons having more than 50 years of experience in coal and coke industry. ACL has been engaged in production of washed coal and quality metallurgical coke.The company has a coal washery of 1.0 million tonne per annum capacity. It has also the facility of one coal slurry washery of 0.30 million tonne per annum capacity under its sister concern M/s ACM Fuels Limited. Metallurgical coke manufacturing capacity of existing coke oven batteries of the company is 0.10 million tonne per annum. All these plants are situated at Grand Trunk Road, Govindpur in the district of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The location is around 12 Kms from Dhanbad railway station and 20 Kms from Jharia town. The location of these plants of the company is in Jharia coalfield, the coking coal rich belt of Jharkhand.The company enjoys a strong goodwill in the market by serving to various reputed core and non-core sector industries of India. Now with the passage of time, the name AUROMA has become synonymous with quality washed coal and quality metallurgical coke.

