Auroma Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.27
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|01:48:59 PM

Auroma Coke FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.24

0.34

-1.91

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.38

-0.39

-0.37

Tax paid

0

0

-0.11

0.58

Working capital

2.75

-7.46

-2.33

-4.57

Other operating items

Operating

2.55

-7.59

-2.48

-6.27

Capital expenditure

-0.25

-0.07

-0.23

1.8

Free cash flow

2.3

-7.66

-2.71

-4.47

Equity raised

11.76

-15.99

0.27

3.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

37.13

26.84

6.17

-0.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.19

3.17

3.72

-1.95

