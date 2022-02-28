Auroma Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.24
0.34
-1.91
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.38
-0.39
-0.37
Tax paid
0
0
-0.11
0.58
Working capital
2.75
-7.46
-2.33
-4.57
Other operating items
Operating
2.55
-7.59
-2.48
-6.27
Capital expenditure
-0.25
-0.07
-0.23
1.8
Free cash flow
2.3
-7.66
-2.71
-4.47
Equity raised
11.76
-15.99
0.27
3.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
37.13
26.84
6.17
-0.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
51.19
3.17
3.72
-1.95
