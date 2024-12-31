Autoriders International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.33
3.27
0.59
1.37
Depreciation
-5.45
-5.74
-5.6
-6.28
Tax paid
0.33
-1.15
-0.21
-0.23
Working capital
-3.75
1.74
0.7
3.54
Other operating items
Operating
-11.2
-1.87
-4.53
-1.6
Capital expenditure
-8.17
4.62
3.63
-9.51
Free cash flow
-19.37
2.74
-0.9
-11.11
Equity raised
29.82
24.86
24.11
21.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.51
6.25
0.64
16.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.93
33.85
23.86
27.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.