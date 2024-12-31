iifl-logo-icon 1
Autoriders International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

282.25
(4.98%)
Dec 31, 2024

Autoriders International Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.33

3.27

0.59

1.37

Depreciation

-5.45

-5.74

-5.6

-6.28

Tax paid

0.33

-1.15

-0.21

-0.23

Working capital

-3.75

1.74

0.7

3.54

Other operating items

Operating

-11.2

-1.87

-4.53

-1.6

Capital expenditure

-8.17

4.62

3.63

-9.51

Free cash flow

-19.37

2.74

-0.9

-11.11

Equity raised

29.82

24.86

24.11

21.84

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.51

6.25

0.64

16.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.93

33.85

23.86

27.38

Autoriders International Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

