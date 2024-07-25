iifl-logo-icon 1
Autoriders International Ltd Share Price

282.25
(4.98%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open282.25
  • Day's High282.25
  • 52 Wk High282.25
  • Prev. Close268.85
  • Day's Low282.25
  • 52 Wk Low 36.52
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E1.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value744.42
  • EPS153.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.83
  • Div. Yield0.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Autoriders International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

282.25

Prev. Close

268.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

282.25

Day's Low

282.25

52 Week's High

282.25

52 Week's Low

36.52

Book Value

744.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.83

P/E

1.84

EPS

153.81

Divi. Yield

0.18

Autoriders International Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 15 Mar, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Autoriders International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Autoriders International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.40%

Non-Promoter- 28.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Autoriders International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.49

0.49

0.49

0.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.92

22.56

15.87

12.85

Net Worth

32.41

23.05

16.36

13.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.81

58.74

65.01

60.23

yoy growth (%)

-66.27

-9.64

7.93

-4.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.92

-7.31

-7.18

-7.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.33

3.27

0.59

1.37

Depreciation

-5.45

-5.74

-5.6

-6.28

Tax paid

0.33

-1.15

-0.21

-0.23

Working capital

-3.75

1.74

0.7

3.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.27

-9.64

7.93

-4.41

Op profit growth

-65.85

21.89

-15.01

11.8

EBIT growth

-121.5

89.29

-32.47

-4.68

Net profit growth

-194.51

955.29

-82.34

31.85

No Record Found

Autoriders International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Autoriders International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Maneka Vijay Mulchandani

Chairman & MD & CEO

Chintan Patel

Independent Director

Pravav Kapur

Independent Director

Anil Kulkarni

Independent Director

JANAK PATEL.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Autoriders International Ltd

Summary

Autoriders International Limited, a part of Autoriders Group was established in July, 1994, to offer premium cars rental services in India. The Company, with an unbending commitment to uphold impeccable standards of service delivery quality, by putting the customer first in every area of its operations, is placed among the most trusted names in the industry. While Autoriders International are one of the few providers of self-drive rental cars in the country, they maintain an extensive fleet of chauffeur-driven cars. In addition, they offer airport transfer services and domestic and international tour packages. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing car rental services to majorly corporate business houses and tourists with all India networks of branches. Autoriders rents cars on Chauffeur drive as well as Self Drive. The long distance car rental with a driver is the most preferred way to discover charming country. A chauffeur is a person employed to drive a passenger motor vehicle, especially a luxury vehicle such as a large sedan or limousine. At Autoriders, one get the option to choose his /her favorite car from an extensive fleet of options, ranging from basic vehicles for city commuting, to some of the most luxurious options for that special day out, business errands, or simply to cover one while his/her car is out of action. Autoriders is a chauffeur-driven car rental service provider that allows to rent a car of his/her choice.In operation since 19
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Autoriders International Ltd share price today?

The Autoriders International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Autoriders International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Autoriders International Ltd is ₹13.83 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Autoriders International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Autoriders International Ltd is 1.84 and 0.38 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Autoriders International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Autoriders International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Autoriders International Ltd is ₹36.52 and ₹282.25 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Autoriders International Ltd?

Autoriders International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 672.86%, 6 Month at 254.72%, 3 Month at 79.46% and 1 Month at 88.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Autoriders International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Autoriders International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.59 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
