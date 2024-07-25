Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹282.25
Prev. Close₹268.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹282.25
Day's Low₹282.25
52 Week's High₹282.25
52 Week's Low₹36.52
Book Value₹744.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.83
P/E1.84
EPS153.81
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.49
0.49
0.49
0.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.92
22.56
15.87
12.85
Net Worth
32.41
23.05
16.36
13.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.81
58.74
65.01
60.23
yoy growth (%)
-66.27
-9.64
7.93
-4.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.92
-7.31
-7.18
-7.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.33
3.27
0.59
1.37
Depreciation
-5.45
-5.74
-5.6
-6.28
Tax paid
0.33
-1.15
-0.21
-0.23
Working capital
-3.75
1.74
0.7
3.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.27
-9.64
7.93
-4.41
Op profit growth
-65.85
21.89
-15.01
11.8
EBIT growth
-121.5
89.29
-32.47
-4.68
Net profit growth
-194.51
955.29
-82.34
31.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Maneka Vijay Mulchandani
Chairman & MD & CEO
Chintan Patel
Independent Director
Pravav Kapur
Independent Director
Anil Kulkarni
Independent Director
JANAK PATEL.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Autoriders International Ltd
Summary
Autoriders International Limited, a part of Autoriders Group was established in July, 1994, to offer premium cars rental services in India. The Company, with an unbending commitment to uphold impeccable standards of service delivery quality, by putting the customer first in every area of its operations, is placed among the most trusted names in the industry. While Autoriders International are one of the few providers of self-drive rental cars in the country, they maintain an extensive fleet of chauffeur-driven cars. In addition, they offer airport transfer services and domestic and international tour packages. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing car rental services to majorly corporate business houses and tourists with all India networks of branches. Autoriders rents cars on Chauffeur drive as well as Self Drive. The long distance car rental with a driver is the most preferred way to discover charming country. A chauffeur is a person employed to drive a passenger motor vehicle, especially a luxury vehicle such as a large sedan or limousine. At Autoriders, one get the option to choose his /her favorite car from an extensive fleet of options, ranging from basic vehicles for city commuting, to some of the most luxurious options for that special day out, business errands, or simply to cover one while his/her car is out of action. Autoriders is a chauffeur-driven car rental service provider that allows to rent a car of his/her choice.In operation since 19
Read More
The Autoriders International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Autoriders International Ltd is ₹13.83 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Autoriders International Ltd is 1.84 and 0.38 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Autoriders International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Autoriders International Ltd is ₹36.52 and ₹282.25 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Autoriders International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 672.86%, 6 Month at 254.72%, 3 Month at 79.46% and 1 Month at 88.29%.
