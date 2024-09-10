Notice of 39th AGM of the Company Scheduled to be held on Tuesday,10th September,2024 at 11:00AM at the Registered office of the Company. In terms of regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR),2015, we enclosed the gist of the Proceedings of the 39th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR),2015 for Appointment of M/s. Vandana Dodhia & Co., Chartered Accountant as a Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)